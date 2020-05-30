All apartments in Denver
2318 S University Boulevard
2318 S University Boulevard

2318 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2318 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Elegant Contemporary Town Home with 2 bedrooms/4 baths with Private Elevator Coming Available Feb 18th ! - Elegant contemporary 4 story town home with 2 bedrooms and 4 baths (2 full/2 half) in the heart of the DU Observatory Park communities. Your private elevator gives you comfortable access to an easy-to-live lifestyle. High-end appointments include Wolf ovens and gas cook top, Bosch dual dishwashers, Sub-Zero refrigerator, walnut cabinetry, Stone counters, all in a custom kitchen joined to the living room and dining room by beautiful walnut floors. This warm area is perfect for entertaining family and friends around a ribbon gas fireplace. This home is per-wired for audio with 8 zones. Master suite is a true retreat with a fireplace and spa-like bathroom. Radiant heated limestone floors, Spanish porcelain tile walls, a waterfall jetted tub with a self-dry feature, dual rain shower heads and romantic lighting. Rooftop deck is perfect with a wine cooler and bar for enjoying the beautiful colorful sun. Visitor Parking available behind the unit! Come see this urban sanctuary today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2662555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 S University Boulevard have any available units?
2318 S University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 S University Boulevard have?
Some of 2318 S University Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 S University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2318 S University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 S University Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 S University Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2318 S University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2318 S University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2318 S University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 S University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 S University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2318 S University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2318 S University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2318 S University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 S University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 S University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
