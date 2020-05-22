2317 S Downing St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- House for rent available in University of Denver neighborhood.

- 3 bedrooms (basement bedrooms have brand new egress windows and closets)

- 1.5 bathroom

- Lease terms flexible, but prefer 6 months or longer-term.

- stainless steel appliances, garage and shed storage, landscaped yard, exterior steel door, new locks and knobs throughout (all keyed to a single key for convenience), refinished hardwood floors, professionally cleaned carpet, etc.

- freshly painted

- pets are welcome (monthly fee based on size and number of pets)

- SIX FOOT CEDAR PRIVACY FENCE with two entry gates

- Large yard available for pets to play in

- driveway and garage

- off street alley parking stalls (3 cars can be accommodated off-street)

- hardwood flooring and new carpet

- kitchen with NEWER CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS

- stainless steel dishwasher

- washer/dryer

NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS - Located in a very quiet neighborhood - Walking distance to the University of Denver campus, just a several block walk or five minute bike ride - One block away from the Harvard Gulch running trail - Nearby golf course - Walking distance to: Safeway grocery store, Starbucks, Anthony's Pizza, Chipolte, Illegal Pete's, Spanky's BBQ, Snarf's Sandwiches, 711, Jelly's breakfast restaurant, Mustard's Last Stand, University Cafe, multiple bars and other restaurants in the DU area

- Two blocks to Porter Hospital

- Centrally located with quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25 - multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)