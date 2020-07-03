Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

2301 Forest Street in Park Hill Denver is stunning! This 1923 Bungalow is meticulously up dated throughout. Hardwood floors are excellent. Old style details such as exposed brick and crown molding. Kitchen has new slow close cabinets, custom tile back splash stainless steel appliances and gorgeous slab granite. Kitchen flows easily into dining area and family room. Perfect for entertaining. Two bedrooms on the main floor with good closet space and lots of natural light.Master bath is also stunning with with custom tile and all new fixture. Finished basement has a large bonus room with the third bedroom and a three quarter bath. Home has Radon mitigation system. Enjoy walking to the neighborhood shopping areas and dining. Walking distance to City Park, the Denver Zoo and the Museum of Nature and Science. This one is a must see. Available FEBRUARY 01, 2020. 15 month lease agreement. APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL. .