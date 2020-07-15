Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking internet access

23 N Clarkson St, #6 Available 04/20/20 Flexible Lease! Walkable West Wash Park! Free parking! - Walkable to so many fun places! Neighborhood coffee shops and restaurants, boutiques & bars on South Broadway (SoBo to locals), and the fabulous Wash Park.



Near downtown: Quick & easy Uber/Lyft or a short bike ride down the Cherry Creek Trail. B-Cycle Station nearby.



Perfect for those looking to live like a local urbanite and enjoy a quiet stay in one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods.



Light & bright, 2nd floor condo. 600SF 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. One queen bed & one air mattress.



Brand new kitchen, classic subway tiles in the bathroom, hardwood floors, spacious, comfortable and eclectic.



Queen sized bed in the bedroom and air mattress for the living room.



NEED TO KNOW: All utilities, internet, yard care, snow removal included. First Month's Rent + $100 Deposit + $350 Exit Fee due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs negotiable, 1 year+ and house trained required. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Flexible lease. Furnished. 1 reserved parking spot. No showings while occupied.



No Cats Allowed



