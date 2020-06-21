2295 Beeler St #104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Incredible Location. 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car Garage Townhome in Stapleton - You got to check out this light & bright townhome in Stapleton. This open floor plan is welcoming and has all the amenities you need., The home is situated on open space in the heart of Stapleton and just a stones throw from the Stanley Marketplace. The main floor features newer oak hardwood floors, huge light drenched windows, prewired for surround sound, cozy gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The open kitchen has a huge pantry, granite countertops & new stainless refrigerator makes cooking fun ! The second floor has a large loft with an adjacent balcony, it is perfect space for a great office, den, or flex use. The large master suite has everything you need: private balcony, 5 piece bath & walk in closet. Rounding out the top floor are the large 2nd bedroom, guest bath, & laundry room. Beautifully landscaped w/attached 2 car side by side garage & within a short walk of the new Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge, 10 rated schools, shops, restaurants, light rail, pools, parks, rec centers, & more, you can't find a better Stapleton location. Street facing & the only entrance in the building on it's side, overlooking open space & the bike path, this turn key home can't be missed!



This property has quick and easy access to I/70, 225 and is a quick drive to Northfield shops. Quick and easy commute to downtown Denver as well.



This one will go quick so don't hesitate.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5845111)