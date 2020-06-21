All apartments in Denver
2295 Beeler St #104

2295 Beeler Street · (303) 736-2757
Location

2295 Beeler Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2295 Beeler St #104 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1357 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Incredible Location. 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car Garage Townhome in Stapleton - You got to check out this light & bright townhome in Stapleton. This open floor plan is welcoming and has all the amenities you need., The home is situated on open space in the heart of Stapleton and just a stones throw from the Stanley Marketplace. The main floor features newer oak hardwood floors, huge light drenched windows, prewired for surround sound, cozy gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The open kitchen has a huge pantry, granite countertops & new stainless refrigerator makes cooking fun ! The second floor has a large loft with an adjacent balcony, it is perfect space for a great office, den, or flex use. The large master suite has everything you need: private balcony, 5 piece bath & walk in closet. Rounding out the top floor are the large 2nd bedroom, guest bath, & laundry room. Beautifully landscaped w/attached 2 car side by side garage & within a short walk of the new Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge, 10 rated schools, shops, restaurants, light rail, pools, parks, rec centers, & more, you can't find a better Stapleton location. Street facing & the only entrance in the building on it's side, overlooking open space & the bike path, this turn key home can't be missed!

This property has quick and easy access to I/70, 225 and is a quick drive to Northfield shops. Quick and easy commute to downtown Denver as well.

This one will go quick so don't hesitate.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 Beeler St #104 have any available units?
2295 Beeler St #104 has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2295 Beeler St #104 have?
Some of 2295 Beeler St #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 Beeler St #104 currently offering any rent specials?
2295 Beeler St #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 Beeler St #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2295 Beeler St #104 is pet friendly.
Does 2295 Beeler St #104 offer parking?
Yes, 2295 Beeler St #104 does offer parking.
Does 2295 Beeler St #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2295 Beeler St #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 Beeler St #104 have a pool?
Yes, 2295 Beeler St #104 has a pool.
Does 2295 Beeler St #104 have accessible units?
No, 2295 Beeler St #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 Beeler St #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2295 Beeler St #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
