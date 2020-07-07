All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2259 S Josephine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2259 S Josephine St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2259 S Josephine St

2259 South Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2259 South Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Large One Bedroom (clean, bright large windows) - Property Id: 265266

Large clean, light and bright one bedroom condo. Brand new top of the line black stainless steal appliances (convection oven), New designer hardwoods in the bedroom, New Designer closet doors in bedroom. Brand new designer cellular shades throughout (top down / bottom up). Plenty of storage. Nice quiet building. Dedicated off street parking. Walking distance to DU and all of the surrounding amenities. safe/Secure building!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265266
Property Id 265266

(RLNE5726991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2259 S Josephine St have any available units?
2259 S Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2259 S Josephine St have?
Some of 2259 S Josephine St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2259 S Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
2259 S Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 S Josephine St pet-friendly?
No, 2259 S Josephine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2259 S Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 2259 S Josephine St offers parking.
Does 2259 S Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2259 S Josephine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 S Josephine St have a pool?
No, 2259 S Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 2259 S Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 2259 S Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 S Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2259 S Josephine St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University