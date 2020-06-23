2254 S Olive St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful three bedroom/three bath home is located on a non-through street in one of Denver's quietest remaining neighborhoods. Kitchen and baths have been recently updated. Kitchen has an enormous pantry, separate formal dining room, cozy family room with brick fireplace, newer high end appliances, fenced rear yard with mature landscaping and walking distance to High Line Canal. Epoxy garage floor, newly finished wood floors, new Simply Safe security system. Very clean and pet/smoke free and ready for move in. No pets accepted. Call today! Visit:https://matrix.recolorado.com/matrix/shared/TXJBbFbCjZ/2254SOliveStreet