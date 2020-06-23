All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

2254 S Olive St

2254 South Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

2254 South Olive Street, Denver, CO 80224
Goldsmith

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful three bedroom/three bath home is located on a non-through street in one of Denver's quietest remaining neighborhoods. Kitchen and baths have been recently updated. Kitchen has an enormous pantry, separate formal dining room, cozy family room with brick fireplace, newer high end appliances, fenced rear yard with mature landscaping and walking distance to High Line Canal. Epoxy garage floor, newly finished wood floors, new Simply Safe security system. Very clean and pet/smoke free and ready for move in. No pets accepted. Call today! Visit:https://matrix.recolorado.com/matrix/shared/TXJBbFbCjZ/2254SOliveStreet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 S Olive St have any available units?
2254 S Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 S Olive St have?
Some of 2254 S Olive St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 S Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
2254 S Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 S Olive St pet-friendly?
No, 2254 S Olive St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2254 S Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 2254 S Olive St offers parking.
Does 2254 S Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2254 S Olive St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 S Olive St have a pool?
No, 2254 S Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 2254 S Olive St have accessible units?
No, 2254 S Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 S Olive St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2254 S Olive St has units with dishwashers.

