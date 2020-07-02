All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2227 Eliot St

2227 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2227 Eliot St Available 06/01/20 Large Townhome with 3 Large Bedrooms & 4 Bathrooms Next to Jefferson Park - Neighborhood Feel with Tons of Walkable Amenities - Spacious townhome adjacent to Jefferson Park! This sleek and modern unit, just built in 2017, is flooded with natural light. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own private bathroom. Open concept kitchen and living area features designer finishes, quartz countertops, Kitchenaid appliances and a powder room. Attached 2 car garage. To top it all off, there is a massive 520 sq ft private rooftop deck! You cant beat the locationdirectly across the street from Jefferson Park, steps away from a lively strip of local favorite bars, restaurants and shops, easy access to I-25, and just 5 minutes from Downtown, Highlands and LoHi!

Call to schedule a showing today!

*Staged photos may be of a similar unit in the complex

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5677333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Eliot St have any available units?
2227 Eliot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2227 Eliot St currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Eliot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Eliot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 Eliot St is pet friendly.
Does 2227 Eliot St offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Eliot St offers parking.
Does 2227 Eliot St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Eliot St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Eliot St have a pool?
No, 2227 Eliot St does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Eliot St have accessible units?
No, 2227 Eliot St does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Eliot St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Eliot St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 Eliot St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 Eliot St does not have units with air conditioning.

