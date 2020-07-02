Amenities

2227 Eliot St Available 06/01/20 Large Townhome with 3 Large Bedrooms & 4 Bathrooms Next to Jefferson Park - Neighborhood Feel with Tons of Walkable Amenities - Spacious townhome adjacent to Jefferson Park! This sleek and modern unit, just built in 2017, is flooded with natural light. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own private bathroom. Open concept kitchen and living area features designer finishes, quartz countertops, Kitchenaid appliances and a powder room. Attached 2 car garage. To top it all off, there is a massive 520 sq ft private rooftop deck! You cant beat the locationdirectly across the street from Jefferson Park, steps away from a lively strip of local favorite bars, restaurants and shops, easy access to I-25, and just 5 minutes from Downtown, Highlands and LoHi!



No Cats Allowed



