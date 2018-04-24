2215 S Linley Ct

Amenities
2215 S Linely Ct Denver CO 80219
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1951
Sq Footage: 710 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: Car port
Lease Duration: 1 Year min (See Details Below)
Deposit: One month rent
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $250 fee ( non refundable) + pet rent
Laundry: Hook up
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Quiet home on a quiet block. This 2bd/1ba home is a beauty! Hardwood floors, open kitchen and Retro bathroom. Large backyard with a deck is perfect for entertaining!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Hardwood floor
LEASE TERMS Tenant pays all utilities.
LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility collections. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8
Contact info:
J. Poche'
Northpoint Asset Management
303-915-3190
(RLNE1906062)