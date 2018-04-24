All apartments in Denver
2215 S Linley Ct

2215 South Linley Court · No Longer Available
Location

2215 South Linley Court, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2215 S Linely Ct Denver CO 80219

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1951
Sq Footage: 710 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: Car port
Lease Duration: 1 Year min (See Details Below)
Deposit: One month rent
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $250 fee ( non refundable) + pet rent
Laundry: Hook up
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Quiet home on a quiet block. This 2bd/1ba home is a beauty! Hardwood floors, open kitchen and Retro bathroom. Large backyard with a deck is perfect for entertaining!

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Hardwood floor

LEASE TERMS Tenant pays all utilities.

LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility collections. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8

Contact info:
J. Poche'
Northpoint Asset Management
303-915-3190

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 S Linley Ct have any available units?
2215 S Linley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 S Linley Ct have?
Some of 2215 S Linley Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 S Linley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2215 S Linley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 S Linley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 S Linley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2215 S Linley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2215 S Linley Ct offers parking.
Does 2215 S Linley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 S Linley Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 S Linley Ct have a pool?
No, 2215 S Linley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2215 S Linley Ct have accessible units?
No, 2215 S Linley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 S Linley Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 S Linley Ct has units with dishwashers.
