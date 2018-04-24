2215 S Linley Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2215 S Linely Ct Denver CO 80219



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1951

Sq Footage: 710 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Baths

Parking: Car port

Lease Duration: 1 Year min (See Details Below)

Deposit: One month rent

Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $250 fee ( non refundable) + pet rent

Laundry: Hook up

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Quiet home on a quiet block. This 2bd/1ba home is a beauty! Hardwood floors, open kitchen and Retro bathroom. Large backyard with a deck is perfect for entertaining!



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Stove / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Central heat

Hardwood floor



LEASE TERMS Tenant pays all utilities.



LEASE REQUIREMENTS 600 min credit score, no evictions , no utility collections. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8



Contact info:

J. Poche'

Northpoint Asset Management

303-915-3190



(RLNE1906062)