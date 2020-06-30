All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 19 2020

2203 S.high St

2203 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

2203 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed, 1 bath, 1300 square foot town home; completely remodeled with impeccable finishes; private backyard; covered parking; located directly across from DU Campus; washer and dryer on site. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 S.high St have any available units?
2203 S.high St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2203 S.high St currently offering any rent specials?
2203 S.high St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 S.high St pet-friendly?
No, 2203 S.high St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2203 S.high St offer parking?
Yes, 2203 S.high St offers parking.
Does 2203 S.high St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 S.high St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 S.high St have a pool?
No, 2203 S.high St does not have a pool.
Does 2203 S.high St have accessible units?
No, 2203 S.high St does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 S.high St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 S.high St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 S.high St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 S.high St does not have units with air conditioning.

