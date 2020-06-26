All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2200 Akron Ct Unit 106
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2200 Akron Ct Unit 106

2200 Akron Court · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Akron Court, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Stapleton! -
Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This lovely townhome boasts a 2 Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings with an Open Main Level Floor Plan.
Amenities include
Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Central Air, 2nd Story Deck and Microwave.

Located in Stapleton, you're minutes away from dining, shopping, and local parks. A short 20 minute drive into downtown puts you close to all of the action happening in and around the city.

Water, Wastewater, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Only small pets will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4946913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

