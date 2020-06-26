2200 Akron Ct Unit 106

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Stapleton! -

Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties



This lovely townhome boasts a 2 Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings with an Open Main Level Floor Plan.

Amenities include

Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Central Air, 2nd Story Deck and Microwave.



Located in Stapleton, you're minutes away from dining, shopping, and local parks. A short 20 minute drive into downtown puts you close to all of the action happening in and around the city.



Water, Wastewater, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month



Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Only small pets will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.



If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



