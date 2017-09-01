All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
2173 S. Xavier Street
Last updated May 31 2020

2173 S. Xavier Street

2173 South Xavier Street · No Longer Available
Location

2173 South Xavier Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated & Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Harvey Park! Available Now!! - Come home to this great home in Harvey Park!!
This spacious & large tri-level home has been updated top to bottom!

You'll love the gleaming hardwood floors, open floor plan, garage, and huge backyard.

This home boasts large closets, lots of storage, and an extra vanity.

A spacious remodeled kitchen awaits you with with an open eat-in space or dine in the formal dining room attached. Perfect kitchen for the chef in all of us!!

This great home has a patio, large windows, laundry room, and a large, private, treed back yard.

This home is close to everything great living in central Denver or Harvey Park area has to offer!

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

For additional information please call Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622.

(RLNE4684174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2173 S. Xavier Street have any available units?
2173 S. Xavier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2173 S. Xavier Street have?
Some of 2173 S. Xavier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2173 S. Xavier Street currently offering any rent specials?
2173 S. Xavier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2173 S. Xavier Street pet-friendly?
No, 2173 S. Xavier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2173 S. Xavier Street offer parking?
Yes, 2173 S. Xavier Street offers parking.
Does 2173 S. Xavier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2173 S. Xavier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2173 S. Xavier Street have a pool?
No, 2173 S. Xavier Street does not have a pool.
Does 2173 S. Xavier Street have accessible units?
No, 2173 S. Xavier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2173 S. Xavier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2173 S. Xavier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
