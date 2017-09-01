2173 S. Xavier Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Updated & Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Harvey Park! Available Now!! - Come home to this great home in Harvey Park!!

This spacious & large tri-level home has been updated top to bottom!



You'll love the gleaming hardwood floors, open floor plan, garage, and huge backyard.



This home boasts large closets, lots of storage, and an extra vanity.



A spacious remodeled kitchen awaits you with with an open eat-in space or dine in the formal dining room attached. Perfect kitchen for the chef in all of us!!



This great home has a patio, large windows, laundry room, and a large, private, treed back yard.



This home is close to everything great living in central Denver or Harvey Park area has to offer!



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



For additional information please call Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622.



(RLNE4684174)