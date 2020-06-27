Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located on the lower level. This unit has great space with open floor plan to living room and kitchen. Nice larger vinyl windows for great light. New carpet and the unit has been updated. Laundry room with washer dryer hookup. Plenty of parking and close to 6th Ave. Easy access to Downtown Denver. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 Knox Ct have any available units?
217 Knox Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Knox Ct have?
Some of 217 Knox Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Knox Ct currently offering any rent specials?
217 Knox Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.