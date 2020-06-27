All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 23 2019 at 8:09 PM

217 Knox Ct

217 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

217 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located on the lower level. This unit has great space with open floor plan to living room and kitchen. Nice larger vinyl windows for great light. New carpet and the unit has been updated. Laundry room with washer dryer hookup. Plenty of parking and close to 6th Ave. Easy access to Downtown Denver. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Knox Ct have any available units?
217 Knox Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Knox Ct have?
Some of 217 Knox Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Knox Ct currently offering any rent specials?
217 Knox Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Knox Ct pet-friendly?
No, 217 Knox Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 217 Knox Ct offer parking?
Yes, 217 Knox Ct offers parking.
Does 217 Knox Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Knox Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Knox Ct have a pool?
No, 217 Knox Ct does not have a pool.
Does 217 Knox Ct have accessible units?
No, 217 Knox Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Knox Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Knox Ct has units with dishwashers.
