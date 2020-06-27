217 Knox Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located on the lower level. This unit has great space with open floor plan to living room and kitchen. Nice larger vinyl windows for great light. New carpet and the unit has been updated. Laundry room with washer dryer hookup. Plenty of parking and close to 6th Ave. Easy access to Downtown Denver. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com