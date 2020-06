Amenities

range refrigerator

Location, Location, Location! Great 2 bed/1 bath unit in the heart of Baker! This unit is ready for move in Immediately. Great Price! Shared backyard. No garage. Tenant(s) must have Renters Insurance at Move In. Tenant pays $25/mo for water. No Pets. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Oliver today for more information at (630) 390-6650 or Oliver@NewAgeRE.com