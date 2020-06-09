21434 E. 55th Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 4-bedroom home located in Green Valley Ranch North is available immediately. Move-in special: 40-inch Toshiba HDTV comes with the house with a January move-in! This 2,470 square-foot home has been freshly painted and features a large master suite, huge living and family rooms and tons of storage in the basement. The home also features:



-- Fireplace, vaulted ceilings and cathedral windows in the living room

-- Large kitchen with center island and plenty of cabinets

-- South-facing family room, letting in tons of light

-- New wood-look floors in the kitchen and family room

-- Master suite with 5-piece bath

-- 3 additional bedrooms and full bath on the second floor

-- Main floor laundry with high-efficiency washer and dryer

-- Huge unfinished basement for storage

-- Oversized attached 2-car garage

-- Fenced yard



Green Valley Ranch is a fast-growing master-planned community that offers quick access to DIA, I-70 and and E-470. GVR also offers:

-- Large public rec and fitness center

-- Outdoor community pool

-- Green Valley Ranch Golf Club

-- Acclaimed DSST school campus, part of DPS

-- Summer concert series and fireworks display

-- Many shopping and dining options nearby

-- A quick drive to the huge National Wildlife Refuge



TERMS:

-- Rent: $2,400; security deposit: $2,400

-- Flexible lease duration – tell us about your housing needs

-- Tenant pays for Xcel (gas and electric), water and sewer

-- Tenant pays $40 / month additional in the summer for lawn mowing

-- Your well-behaved adult pet is welcome with an additional $300 deposit and $30 / month in pet rent. Additional pet restrictions apply; please ask for details.

-- $30 per adult application fee – we do credit checks.

-- Washer, dryer, 40" Toshiba TV included with the rent.



This is a smoke-free property. Please, no smoking, no cannabis, vaping, hookah (you get the idea). This home is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. We invite you to set a showing – you’ll like what you see!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/21434-e-55th-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.