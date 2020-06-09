All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

21434 E. 55th Ave.

21434 East 55th Avenue
Location

21434 East 55th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 4-bedroom home located in Green Valley Ranch North is available immediately. Move-in special: 40-inch Toshiba HDTV comes with the house with a January move-in! This 2,470 square-foot home has been freshly painted and features a large master suite, huge living and family rooms and tons of storage in the basement. The home also features:

-- Fireplace, vaulted ceilings and cathedral windows in the living room
-- Large kitchen with center island and plenty of cabinets
-- South-facing family room, letting in tons of light
-- New wood-look floors in the kitchen and family room
-- Master suite with 5-piece bath
-- 3 additional bedrooms and full bath on the second floor
-- Main floor laundry with high-efficiency washer and dryer
-- Huge unfinished basement for storage
-- Oversized attached 2-car garage
-- Fenced yard

Green Valley Ranch is a fast-growing master-planned community that offers quick access to DIA, I-70 and and E-470. GVR also offers:
-- Large public rec and fitness center
-- Outdoor community pool
-- Green Valley Ranch Golf Club
-- Acclaimed DSST school campus, part of DPS
-- Summer concert series and fireworks display
-- Many shopping and dining options nearby
-- A quick drive to the huge National Wildlife Refuge

TERMS:
-- Rent: $2,400; security deposit: $2,400
-- Flexible lease duration – tell us about your housing needs
-- Tenant pays for Xcel (gas and electric), water and sewer
-- Tenant pays $40 / month additional in the summer for lawn mowing
-- Your well-behaved adult pet is welcome with an additional $300 deposit and $30 / month in pet rent. Additional pet restrictions apply; please ask for details.
-- $30 per adult application fee – we do credit checks.
-- Washer, dryer, 40" Toshiba TV included with the rent.

This is a smoke-free property. Please, no smoking, no cannabis, vaping, hookah (you get the idea). This home is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. We invite you to set a showing – you’ll like what you see!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/21434-e-55th-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21434 E. 55th Ave. have any available units?
21434 E. 55th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21434 E. 55th Ave. have?
Some of 21434 E. 55th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21434 E. 55th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
21434 E. 55th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21434 E. 55th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21434 E. 55th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 21434 E. 55th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 21434 E. 55th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 21434 E. 55th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21434 E. 55th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21434 E. 55th Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 21434 E. 55th Ave. has a pool.
Does 21434 E. 55th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 21434 E. 55th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 21434 E. 55th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21434 E. 55th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
