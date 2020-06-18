2143 S Bannock St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Single Family Home Near Downtown Denver - Property Id: 112898



Very spacious and cozy 3 bed 1 bath single family home in a quiet but very up and coming neighborhood. Huge parking slab in the back along with 2 car garage, storage shed and washer and dryer included with lease. 2 blocks from Evans light rail train station and? a?? short drive to downtown Denver. Minutes from DU. Very walkable location with many great restaurants and social amenities nearby?.



Pets allowed with deposit.

