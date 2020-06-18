2143 S Bannock St

Amenities
Great Single Family Home Near Downtown Denver - Property Id: 112898
Very spacious and cozy 3 bed 1 bath single family home in a quiet but very up and coming neighborhood. Huge parking slab in the back along with 2 car garage, storage shed and washer and dryer included with lease. 2 blocks from Evans light rail train station and? a?? short drive to downtown Denver. Minutes from DU. Very walkable location with many great restaurants and social amenities nearby?.
Pets allowed with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112898
Property Id 112898
(RLNE4825090)