All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2143 S Bannock St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2143 S Bannock St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

2143 S Bannock St

2143 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Overland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2143 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Single Family Home Near Downtown Denver - Property Id: 112898

Very spacious and cozy 3 bed 1 bath single family home in a quiet but very up and coming neighborhood. Huge parking slab in the back along with 2 car garage, storage shed and washer and dryer included with lease. 2 blocks from Evans light rail train station and? a?? short drive to downtown Denver. Minutes from DU. Very walkable location with many great restaurants and social amenities nearby?.

Pets allowed with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112898
Property Id 112898

(RLNE4825090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 S Bannock St have any available units?
2143 S Bannock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 S Bannock St have?
Some of 2143 S Bannock St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 S Bannock St currently offering any rent specials?
2143 S Bannock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 S Bannock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2143 S Bannock St is pet friendly.
Does 2143 S Bannock St offer parking?
Yes, 2143 S Bannock St offers parking.
Does 2143 S Bannock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 S Bannock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 S Bannock St have a pool?
No, 2143 S Bannock St does not have a pool.
Does 2143 S Bannock St have accessible units?
No, 2143 S Bannock St does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 S Bannock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 S Bannock St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University