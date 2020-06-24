All apartments in Denver
21415 E 55th Avenue
Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:46 PM

21415 E 55th Avenue

21415 East 55th Avenue
Location

21415 East 55th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home available the 1st week of June! This home features an attached 2 car garage, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, unfinished basement, fenced backyard, washer and dryer, and much more. Rent is $2649/mo for 12+ month lease. Security deposit is a refundable $1300. Apps $55/ adult. One-time $150 admin fee. $7 P&R fee. Tenant responsible for water/sewer, gas and electric utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Dogs and Cats OK. $250 refundable pet deposit/ per pet. $25 pet rent/per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21415 E 55th Avenue have any available units?
21415 E 55th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21415 E 55th Avenue have?
Some of 21415 E 55th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21415 E 55th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21415 E 55th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21415 E 55th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21415 E 55th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21415 E 55th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21415 E 55th Avenue offers parking.
Does 21415 E 55th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21415 E 55th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21415 E 55th Avenue have a pool?
No, 21415 E 55th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21415 E 55th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21415 E 55th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21415 E 55th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21415 E 55th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
