21415 E 55th Avenue

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home available the 1st week of June! This home features an attached 2 car garage, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, unfinished basement, fenced backyard, washer and dryer, and much more. Rent is $2649/mo for 12+ month lease. Security deposit is a refundable $1300. Apps $55/ adult. One-time $150 admin fee. $7 P&R fee. Tenant responsible for water/sewer, gas and electric utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Dogs and Cats OK. $250 refundable pet deposit/ per pet. $25 pet rent/per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!