2137 W 28th Ave

Available 07/01/20 Highlands Bungalow near Union Station - Property Id: 279490



Cute lo-hi bungalow centrally located off I-25 and Speer on a quiet, tree-lined street. 2 bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets, connected by one full bathroom. 1 bedroom and full bathroom in basement.

Washer and dryer, storage room and extra refrigerator are also in the basement.



Covered front and back deck with fenced in backyard and shed. Two entrances to basement, from outside and inside.



Full kitchen includes big walk-in pantry.



House is within walking distance to many popular restaurants and bars (including Linger, Forest Room 5, Avanti, Little Man Ice Cream), coffee shops, liquor stores, Platte River trail, Confluence Park, Union Station, Whole Foods, REI, downtown aquarium, Coors Field, and Pepsi Center.



Private driveway and street parking available.



Possibility for well-behaved dogs for deposit. No cats.

Please text for faster response. This is an old house with a lot of original wood and detail. Seeking responsible tenants who will take good care of the home.

