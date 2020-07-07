All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2137 W 28th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2137 W 28th Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2137 W 28th Ave

2137 West 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2137 West 28th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Available 07/01/20 Highlands Bungalow near Union Station - Property Id: 279490

Cute lo-hi bungalow centrally located off I-25 and Speer on a quiet, tree-lined street. 2 bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets, connected by one full bathroom. 1 bedroom and full bathroom in basement.
Washer and dryer, storage room and extra refrigerator are also in the basement.

Covered front and back deck with fenced in backyard and shed. Two entrances to basement, from outside and inside.

Full kitchen includes big walk-in pantry.

House is within walking distance to many popular restaurants and bars (including Linger, Forest Room 5, Avanti, Little Man Ice Cream), coffee shops, liquor stores, Platte River trail, Confluence Park, Union Station, Whole Foods, REI, downtown aquarium, Coors Field, and Pepsi Center.

Private driveway and street parking available.

Possibility for well-behaved dogs for deposit. No cats.
Please text for faster response. This is an old house with a lot of original wood and detail. Seeking responsible tenants who will take good care of the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279490
Property Id 279490

(RLNE5778297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 W 28th Ave have any available units?
2137 W 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 W 28th Ave have?
Some of 2137 W 28th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 W 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2137 W 28th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 W 28th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2137 W 28th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2137 W 28th Ave offer parking?
No, 2137 W 28th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2137 W 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2137 W 28th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 W 28th Ave have a pool?
No, 2137 W 28th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2137 W 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2137 W 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 W 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 W 28th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University