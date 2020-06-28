All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2134 N Clay Street
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

2134 N Clay Street

2134 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Jefferson Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2134 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Stunning 2BD, 2BA Jefferson Park Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Walk to Mile High Stadium - This beautiful corner unit townhome is completely updated, making it feel both sleek and modern. Two large bedrooms are complemented by a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the master. Conveniently located a short walk to Jefferson Park, Mile High Stadium, and shops and restaurants in LoHi, with easy access to Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small dogs are negotiable
*Optional cleaning service included
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5446367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 N Clay Street have any available units?
2134 N Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 N Clay Street have?
Some of 2134 N Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 N Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2134 N Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 N Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 N Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 2134 N Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2134 N Clay Street offers parking.
Does 2134 N Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 N Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 N Clay Street have a pool?
No, 2134 N Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2134 N Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 2134 N Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 N Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 N Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
