2122 S Sherman St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 Bedroom Home with All Season Sunroom - Available Now - Month to Month -or- 6 Months - Flexible Lease Term



Vintage Retro 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with hardwood floors, all season sunroom, bonus room, laundry room, large fenced back yard, and updated appliances & bathroom.



Conveniently located near Broadway and Evans intersection and quick access to S Santa Fe Dr. Close to Harvard Gulch Park and ready to occupy immediately!



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.

Breed restrictions may apply.



To book your touring appointment or apply, please call 720-336-8181



(RLNE5302852)