All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2122 S Sherman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2122 S Sherman St
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

2122 S Sherman St

2122 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2122 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom Home with All Season Sunroom - Available Now - Month to Month -or- 6 Months - Flexible Lease Term

Vintage Retro 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with hardwood floors, all season sunroom, bonus room, laundry room, large fenced back yard, and updated appliances & bathroom.

Conveniently located near Broadway and Evans intersection and quick access to S Santa Fe Dr. Close to Harvard Gulch Park and ready to occupy immediately!

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions may apply.

To book your touring appointment or apply, please call 720-336-8181

(RLNE5302852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 S Sherman St have any available units?
2122 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 S Sherman St have?
Some of 2122 S Sherman St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
2122 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 S Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 2122 S Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 2122 S Sherman St offers parking.
Does 2122 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 S Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 2122 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 2122 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 2122 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 S Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University