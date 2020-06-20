Amenities
2118 N Clay Street Available 06/01/19 Updated/New 3 Bed Townhouse in the Highlands - Walk everywhere! You are in the heart of the Highlands with this new 3 bed townhouse!
Blocks to Jefferson Park, the football stadium, Highlands restaurants and more!
The Open floor plan and 2 bed + Office or 3rd bedroom allows for comfortable living and entertaining! Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless appliances make this upscale home a masterpiece.
Master Suite with beautiful finishes in the Bath and custom closets
Roof Top deck and private entrance off street.
Attached 2 car garage and Washer/Dryer included in unit
Don't miss this opportunity ! Book your showing now!
NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING
No Cats Allowed
