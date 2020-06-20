All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

2118 N Clay Street

2118 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2118 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2118 N Clay Street Available 06/01/19 Updated/New 3 Bed Townhouse in the Highlands - Walk everywhere! You are in the heart of the Highlands with this new 3 bed townhouse!
Blocks to Jefferson Park, the football stadium, Highlands restaurants and more!
The Open floor plan and 2 bed + Office or 3rd bedroom allows for comfortable living and entertaining! Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless appliances make this upscale home a masterpiece.
Master Suite with beautiful finishes in the Bath and custom closets
Roof Top deck and private entrance off street.
Attached 2 car garage and Washer/Dryer included in unit
Don't miss this opportunity ! Book your showing now!

NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4851845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 N Clay Street have any available units?
2118 N Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 N Clay Street have?
Some of 2118 N Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 N Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2118 N Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 N Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 N Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 2118 N Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2118 N Clay Street offers parking.
Does 2118 N Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2118 N Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 N Clay Street have a pool?
No, 2118 N Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2118 N Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 2118 N Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 N Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 N Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
