Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2118 N Clay Street Available 06/01/19 Updated/New 3 Bed Townhouse in the Highlands - Walk everywhere! You are in the heart of the Highlands with this new 3 bed townhouse!

Blocks to Jefferson Park, the football stadium, Highlands restaurants and more!

The Open floor plan and 2 bed + Office or 3rd bedroom allows for comfortable living and entertaining! Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless appliances make this upscale home a masterpiece.

Master Suite with beautiful finishes in the Bath and custom closets

Roof Top deck and private entrance off street.

Attached 2 car garage and Washer/Dryer included in unit

Don't miss this opportunity ! Book your showing now!



NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



