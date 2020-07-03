2101 Franklin St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e67191060 ---- Free Wifi Large closets Easy to maintain plank floors Extra office/dining room Assigned tenant parking On site laundry Private patio 88 Walk Score $45 App fee (per adult over 18) $50 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent *- Income restricted unit, please call with any questions - Maximum gross yearly income based on number of individuals (including minors) living in the unit 1 person - $47,000 2 person - $53,700 3 person - $60,400 Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300