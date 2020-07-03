All apartments in Denver
2101 Franklin St

2101 North Franklin Street
Location

2101 North Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e67191060 ---- Free Wifi Large closets Easy to maintain plank floors Extra office/dining room Assigned tenant parking On site laundry Private patio 88 Walk Score $45 App fee (per adult over 18) $50 Flat monthly utility fee, (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent *- Income restricted unit, please call with any questions - Maximum gross yearly income based on number of individuals (including minors) living in the unit 1 person - $47,000 2 person - $53,700 3 person - $60,400 Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Franklin St have any available units?
2101 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Franklin St have?
Some of 2101 Franklin St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Franklin St offers parking.
Does 2101 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 2101 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 2101 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
