2100 Delgany St Apt 406

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed parking gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Looking for someone to sublease my apartment at The Casey starting July 1st - potentially sooner if needed. Lease is up on 11/14/20 with the opportunity to extend if desired.



This apartment is in a great location - just a few blocks away from Union Station (A Line to the airport), Coors Food, Commons Park, Whole Foods & King Soopers with plenty of bars and restaurants just a few blocks away.



Rent is $1,570 a month plus utilities (similar apartments in the building are renting for $1,725). The apartment is one bedroom and one bathroom (pictures attached) with in unit washer/dryer! The facility includes: heated pool/hot tub, gym, rooftop patio with TV and grill that overlooks the City & Coors Field, common area with fire pit, grills and TV, dog run and cleaning station and secured underground parking!



If you or someone is interested, please send a message!