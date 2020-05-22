All apartments in Denver
2100 Delgany St Apt 406

2100 Delgany Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 Delgany Street, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,570

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Looking for someone to sublease my apartment at The Casey starting July 1st - potentially sooner if needed. Lease is up on 11/14/20 with the opportunity to extend if desired.

This apartment is in a great location - just a few blocks away from Union Station (A Line to the airport), Coors Food, Commons Park, Whole Foods & King Soopers with plenty of bars and restaurants just a few blocks away.

Rent is $1,570 a month plus utilities (similar apartments in the building are renting for $1,725). The apartment is one bedroom and one bathroom (pictures attached) with in unit washer/dryer! The facility includes: heated pool/hot tub, gym, rooftop patio with TV and grill that overlooks the City & Coors Field, common area with fire pit, grills and TV, dog run and cleaning station and secured underground parking!

If you or someone is interested, please send a message!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 have any available units?
2100 Delgany St Apt 406 has a unit available for $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 have?
Some of 2100 Delgany St Apt 406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Delgany St Apt 406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 does offer parking.
Does 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 has a pool.
Does 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 have accessible units?
No, 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Delgany St Apt 406 does not have units with dishwashers.
