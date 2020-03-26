21 South Lincoln Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

ENJOY TRUE VICTORIAN STYLE IN BAKER! This 3 bed, 2 bath Two Story Victorian Townhome comes with 3 parking spaces! The townhome has many of the original victorian furnishings from 1910, yet boasts a completely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel gas range and appliances and gas fireplace. The kitchen/dining room has an open floor plan with 10ft ceilings and original hardwood floors. The full bath on the main floor has remodeled tiled walls and floor. On the upper level, the three bedrooms radiate from the center of the house and also has another fully remodeled bathroom with tub. The private west facing backyard is fully fenced off with a large deck, perfect for grilling and enjoying the afternoon sunsets. The backyard has also already been landscaped with self watering planters - low maintanence. There is also a private laundry room in the basement (washer and dryer included) and extra storage space. Pet friendly with $250 refundable deposit per pet. Tenants pay heat, electricity and water.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/5c49f3f2-877e-4ffa-afc4-db96ff77e72b?property_unit_id=dad4b14f-c562-468e-98c1-5a5b6fb03564



(RLNE4702027)