Denver, CO
21 South Lincoln Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 South Lincoln Street

21 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ENJOY TRUE VICTORIAN STYLE IN BAKER! This 3 bed, 2 bath Two Story Victorian Townhome comes with 3 parking spaces! The townhome has many of the original victorian furnishings from 1910, yet boasts a completely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel gas range and appliances and gas fireplace. The kitchen/dining room has an open floor plan with 10ft ceilings and original hardwood floors. The full bath on the main floor has remodeled tiled walls and floor. On the upper level, the three bedrooms radiate from the center of the house and also has another fully remodeled bathroom with tub. The private west facing backyard is fully fenced off with a large deck, perfect for grilling and enjoying the afternoon sunsets. The backyard has also already been landscaped with self watering planters - low maintanence. There is also a private laundry room in the basement (washer and dryer included) and extra storage space. Pet friendly with $250 refundable deposit per pet. Tenants pay heat, electricity and water.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/5c49f3f2-877e-4ffa-afc4-db96ff77e72b?property_unit_id=dad4b14f-c562-468e-98c1-5a5b6fb03564

(RLNE4702027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
21 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 21 South Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 South Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 South Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 South Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 21 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 South Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 21 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 21 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 South Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
