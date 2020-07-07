All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 15 2019

20725 Mitchell Place

20725 Mitchell Place · No Longer Available
Location

20725 Mitchell Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A 16 MONTH LEASE FOR $1,750/MONTH!! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1101688.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Green Valley Ranch will welcome you with 1,181 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include open floor plan, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, new washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails suck as High Line Canal Trail, and Green Valley Ranch East Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, King Soopers, Walmart, Ross Dress for Less, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to DIA, I-225, and I-70.

Nearby schools include Green Valley Elementary School, DSST: Green Valley Ranch Middle School, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College.

2 medium dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

