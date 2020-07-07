20725 Mitchell Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** CHOOSE A 16 MONTH LEASE FOR $1,750/MONTH!! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1101688.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Green Valley Ranch will welcome you with 1,181 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include open floor plan, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, new washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails suck as High Line Canal Trail, and Green Valley Ranch East Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, King Soopers, Walmart, Ross Dress for Less, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to DIA, I-225, and I-70.



Nearby schools include Green Valley Elementary School, DSST: Green Valley Ranch Middle School, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College.



2 medium dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



