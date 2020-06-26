2065 N Downing St 7

Amenities

You're going to love this view. Built in 2016, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in hot five points neighborhood, available August 1st. Walkable to 17th street restaurants and shops, Uptown, City Park, and Safeway grocery store only 2 blocks away. Ride your bike to RINO Art District, and Five Points. Close to everything Denver has to offer. Large rooftop with an amazing view of Denver. Granite countertops, state of the art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. $2900/month, 1 month security deposit. Interested applicants can email or text for more information and show times.

