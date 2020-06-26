All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2065 N Downing St 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2065 N Downing St 7
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

2065 N Downing St 7

2065 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2065 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 7 Available 08/01/19 City Park West Row Home - Property Id: 131639

You're going to love this view. Built in 2016, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in hot five points neighborhood, available August 1st. Walkable to 17th street restaurants and shops, Uptown, City Park, and Safeway grocery store only 2 blocks away. Ride your bike to RINO Art District, and Five Points. Close to everything Denver has to offer. Large rooftop with an amazing view of Denver. Granite countertops, state of the art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. $2900/month, 1 month security deposit. Interested applicants can email or text for more information and show times.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131639p
Property Id 131639

(RLNE5016678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2065 N Downing St 7 have any available units?
2065 N Downing St 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2065 N Downing St 7 have?
Some of 2065 N Downing St 7's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2065 N Downing St 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2065 N Downing St 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2065 N Downing St 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2065 N Downing St 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2065 N Downing St 7 offer parking?
No, 2065 N Downing St 7 does not offer parking.
Does 2065 N Downing St 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2065 N Downing St 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2065 N Downing St 7 have a pool?
No, 2065 N Downing St 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2065 N Downing St 7 have accessible units?
No, 2065 N Downing St 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2065 N Downing St 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2065 N Downing St 7 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University