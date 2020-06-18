Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath READY NOW! - Katherine Badcock

720-908-6279

Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com



20612 E 43rd Ave, Denver, CO, 80249



Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath home ready for you to call it home!



This home is located in Green Valley Ranch. The layout provides all the space you need! Upstairs living room is flooded with natural light. Open concept kitchen perfect for all your entertaining needs. Oversized wrap-around deck with BBQ area and outdoor seating with private entrance from master bedroom. Master has en suite bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower stall and dual vanity. Walk-in closet with expansive storage room. In the lower level of the home are 3 bedrooms and additional bathroom. Family room with wood burning fire place. Attached 3 car garage. Easy access to 1-70. 15 minute drive to Denver International Airport.



Unit Amenities:

Central AC

Attached 3 car garage

Washer and Dryer

Fenced Yard

Ceiling Fans



Rent: $2395

Deposit: $2395 for well qualified applicants

Utilities: $100 flat fee (water, sewer, trash) Resident pays electric.



Pet Policy:

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount

No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!



Katherine Badcock

720-908-6279

Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com



(RLNE5685915)