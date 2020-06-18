All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

20612 E. 43rd Ave

20612 East 43rd Avenue · (720) 908-6279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20612 East 43rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20612 E. 43rd Ave · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath READY NOW! - Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com

20612 E 43rd Ave, Denver, CO, 80249

Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath home ready for you to call it home!

This home is located in Green Valley Ranch. The layout provides all the space you need! Upstairs living room is flooded with natural light. Open concept kitchen perfect for all your entertaining needs. Oversized wrap-around deck with BBQ area and outdoor seating with private entrance from master bedroom. Master has en suite bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower stall and dual vanity. Walk-in closet with expansive storage room. In the lower level of the home are 3 bedrooms and additional bathroom. Family room with wood burning fire place. Attached 3 car garage. Easy access to 1-70. 15 minute drive to Denver International Airport.

Unit Amenities:
Central AC
Attached 3 car garage
Washer and Dryer
Fenced Yard
Ceiling Fans

Rent: $2395
Deposit: $2395 for well qualified applicants
Utilities: $100 flat fee (water, sewer, trash) Resident pays electric.

Pet Policy:
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount
No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!

Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com

(RLNE5685915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20612 E. 43rd Ave have any available units?
20612 E. 43rd Ave has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 20612 E. 43rd Ave have?
Some of 20612 E. 43rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20612 E. 43rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20612 E. 43rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20612 E. 43rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20612 E. 43rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20612 E. 43rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20612 E. 43rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 20612 E. 43rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20612 E. 43rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20612 E. 43rd Ave have a pool?
No, 20612 E. 43rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20612 E. 43rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 20612 E. 43rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20612 E. 43rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20612 E. 43rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
