Amenities
Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath READY NOW! - Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com
20612 E 43rd Ave, Denver, CO, 80249
Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath home ready for you to call it home!
This home is located in Green Valley Ranch. The layout provides all the space you need! Upstairs living room is flooded with natural light. Open concept kitchen perfect for all your entertaining needs. Oversized wrap-around deck with BBQ area and outdoor seating with private entrance from master bedroom. Master has en suite bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower stall and dual vanity. Walk-in closet with expansive storage room. In the lower level of the home are 3 bedrooms and additional bathroom. Family room with wood burning fire place. Attached 3 car garage. Easy access to 1-70. 15 minute drive to Denver International Airport.
Unit Amenities:
Central AC
Attached 3 car garage
Washer and Dryer
Fenced Yard
Ceiling Fans
Rent: $2395
Deposit: $2395 for well qualified applicants
Utilities: $100 flat fee (water, sewer, trash) Resident pays electric.
Pet Policy:
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Applications: $45 per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount
No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!
(RLNE5685915)