Denver, CO
20481 Randolph Place
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

20481 Randolph Place

20481 Randolph Place · No Longer Available
Denver
Green Valley Ranch
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

20481 Randolph Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d94ad0053 ---- Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with almost 2600 sq ft of living space in Green Valley Ranch that backs up to open space. Newer carpet and paint throughout home. Eat-in Kitchen with built-in microwave and walk-in pantry. Huge Great Room with fireplace. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and 5 piece Bath. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms are good sized; 2nd full Bath upstairs. Loft area ideal for play room, office, or study. Fenced-in backyard with patio and sideyard; Great Outdoor Living ! Central air; includes separate utility room with w/d; 2 car Garage. Great location minutes from all the amenities, including King Soopers, Library, Golf Course, Park, DIA, NorthField Shopping Center, downtown, Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70 & I-225. Available July 9th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20481 Randolph Place have any available units?
20481 Randolph Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 20481 Randolph Place have?
Some of 20481 Randolph Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20481 Randolph Place currently offering any rent specials?
20481 Randolph Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20481 Randolph Place pet-friendly?
No, 20481 Randolph Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 20481 Randolph Place offer parking?
Yes, 20481 Randolph Place offers parking.
Does 20481 Randolph Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20481 Randolph Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20481 Randolph Place have a pool?
No, 20481 Randolph Place does not have a pool.
Does 20481 Randolph Place have accessible units?
No, 20481 Randolph Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20481 Randolph Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20481 Randolph Place does not have units with dishwashers.

