2046 South Grant Street

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #993388.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Platt Park will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space!



The completely updated kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a spacious living room with lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, and smoke alarms. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Harvard Gultch Park, Washington Park, Platt Park, and Old Pearl St. Also nearby are Broadway Antique Row, Broadway Restaurants, Overland Golf Course, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Beacon Middle School, South High School, and University of Denver.



Dogs under 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



