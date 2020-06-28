All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2046 South Grant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2046 South Grant Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:30 PM

2046 South Grant Street

2046 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2046 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #993388.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Platt Park will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space!

The completely updated kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a spacious living room with lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, and smoke alarms. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Harvard Gultch Park, Washington Park, Platt Park, and Old Pearl St. Also nearby are Broadway Antique Row, Broadway Restaurants, Overland Golf Course, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Beacon Middle School, South High School, and University of Denver.

Dogs under 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #993388.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 South Grant Street have any available units?
2046 South Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 South Grant Street have?
Some of 2046 South Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 South Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
2046 South Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 South Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 South Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 2046 South Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 2046 South Grant Street offers parking.
Does 2046 South Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2046 South Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 South Grant Street have a pool?
No, 2046 South Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 2046 South Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 2046 South Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 South Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 South Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University