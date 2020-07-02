All apartments in Denver
2041 Newton St

2041 Newton St · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Newton St, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
online portal
2041 Newton St Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 4BD, 2.5BA Home in Sloan's Lake with Fenced Backyard and 4-Car Garage - Located in the Heart of Sloan's Lake, just steps from the Lake itself, this home features luxurious interior amenities including a 5-piece master bath with soaker tub and steam shower, built-in surround sound speakers, a private patio off the master bedroom, an additional living space on the 2nd floor, a separate laundry room, and an open concept kitchen with a large island. One of the best neighborhoods in Denver, enjoy being near premium shops, restaurants, and breweries in the Highlands, Jefferson Park, and Englewood. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Ricoh Virtual Walkthrough Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/1b869ac4-880d-4924-9ec0-727210937f8a/959b7a19-5957-4059-918f-515ca6a75cec

Youtube Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpmjnFQntw8&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*Carpet will be pulled and cleaned before move-in
*There is a $100 monthly utility fee covering water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5665969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

