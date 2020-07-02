Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage online portal

2041 Newton St Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 4BD, 2.5BA Home in Sloan's Lake with Fenced Backyard and 4-Car Garage - Located in the Heart of Sloan's Lake, just steps from the Lake itself, this home features luxurious interior amenities including a 5-piece master bath with soaker tub and steam shower, built-in surround sound speakers, a private patio off the master bedroom, an additional living space on the 2nd floor, a separate laundry room, and an open concept kitchen with a large island. One of the best neighborhoods in Denver, enjoy being near premium shops, restaurants, and breweries in the Highlands, Jefferson Park, and Englewood. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Ricoh Virtual Walkthrough Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/1b869ac4-880d-4924-9ec0-727210937f8a/959b7a19-5957-4059-918f-515ca6a75cec



Youtube Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpmjnFQntw8&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*Carpet will be pulled and cleaned before move-in

*There is a $100 monthly utility fee covering water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5665969)