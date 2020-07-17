All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2021 Perry St

2021 Perry Street · (970) 500-5527
Location

2021 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2021 Perry St · Avail. Jul 27

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1877 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
online portal
2021 Perry St Available 07/27/20 Rare property with updated kitchen just blocks from Sloan's Lake with 1 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Beautifully updated 1940's brick town-home in Sloan's Lake. Located just 1/2 block from the lake you have access to walking/biking trails, kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boarding. From the lake, you can see the downtown skyline, mountain views to the West and stunning sunsets over the water. Great walkability to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife in the Highlands. This immaculate attached home has a welcoming front porch and original hardwood floors that maintain the home's traditional character and charm. Bright kitchen features new cabinet doors, new flooring, a gas cook-top, and an eating area. Finished basement offers great additional living space with a large guest suite, an updated bathroom and bonus room. Private backyard has a new patio, perfect for entertaining. Additional features: evaporative cooler for those hot summers and reserved parking spot in a detached garage.

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.
*Please note that Facemasks are required for all showings

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Co-Signers will not be considered to fulfill any qualification requirement.
*No more than 3 unrelated parties are allowed.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5862294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2021 Perry St have any available units?
2021 Perry St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Perry St have?
Some of 2021 Perry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Perry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Perry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Perry St is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Perry St offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Perry St offers parking.
Does 2021 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Perry St have a pool?
No, 2021 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 2021 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Perry St has units with dishwashers.
