2012 Spruce St

3 Bedroom, 3 bath Paired Home located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton.



Hardwood floors flow through the open floor plan to include spacious Kitchen with with island/breakfast bar, pantry. Upstairs level includes 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths including Master Suite.



Other Features/Amenities Include: Private fenced yard with patio area, sprinkler system, Central Air, convenient alley-loaded 2 car attached garage, directly across from Tennis Courts and Dog Park and just blocks from the Greenway Park and playground with miles of bike/walking trails.



Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, the six Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, 80 Acre Central Park, and Denver schools: Westerly Creek/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools.



Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling, Water, Sewer and HOA dues included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



