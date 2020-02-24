All apartments in Denver
2012 Spruce St
2012 Spruce St

2012 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom, 3 bath Paired Home located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton.

Hardwood floors flow through the open floor plan to include spacious Kitchen with with island/breakfast bar, pantry. Upstairs level includes 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths including Master Suite.

Other Features/Amenities Include: Private fenced yard with patio area, sprinkler system, Central Air, convenient alley-loaded 2 car attached garage, directly across from Tennis Courts and Dog Park and just blocks from the Greenway Park and playground with miles of bike/walking trails.

Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, the six Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, 80 Acre Central Park, and Denver schools: Westerly Creek/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools.

Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling, Water, Sewer and HOA dues included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Fended Yard, 220V Garage Plug

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Spruce St have any available units?
2012 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Spruce St have?
Some of 2012 Spruce St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Spruce St offers parking.
Does 2012 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Spruce St have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Spruce St has a pool.
Does 2012 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 2012 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.

