Denver, CO
2000 Arapahoe Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2000 Arapahoe Street

2000 Arapahoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Arapahoe Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you bored with cookie-cutter floor plans in buildings with no sense of history? This stunning, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is located in the coveted Ballpark neighborhood. Among the first converted factory spaces in downtown Denver, it boasts 15 foot ceilings, 12 foot windows, original industrial columns and hardwood floors throughout the unit. Originally a textile factory built in 1912, the apartment and the building retain many of the historic details of that era. The open kitchen features a colorful backsplash, a spacious granite island, soft-close cupboards and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher and stove). The bright living room has large, southwest facing windows that let in plenty of natural light. There's a walk-in closet with several drawers and shelves. Amenities include a gallery-style track system for hanging framed artwork, air conditioning, Nest smart thermostat, ceiling fans, in unit washer/dryer, the building is zoned for commercial use and a sound dampening system installed on the front door. A covered parking space in a secured garage off the street is included. You can also relax on the community rooftop deck.

The location is ideal. It's 2 blocks from Larimer street, 4 blocks from Coors Fields and many shops and restaurants on the 16th Street Mall. The Denver Pavilions, Union Station, the Light Rail, Larimer Square, Confluence Park, Curtis Park, the Highlands, RiNo and LoDo are all within walking distance. There's easy access to I-25 and I-70. Whole Foods, King Soopers, Safeway and the Pacific Mercantile Company are a short drive away.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent!

Amenities: Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Deck, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fridge, Garbage, Island, Microwave, Sewer, Stove, Washer/Dryer In Unit, and Water.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Arapahoe Street have any available units?
2000 Arapahoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Arapahoe Street have?
Some of 2000 Arapahoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Arapahoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Arapahoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Arapahoe Street pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Arapahoe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2000 Arapahoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Arapahoe Street does offer parking.
Does 2000 Arapahoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Arapahoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Arapahoe Street have a pool?
No, 2000 Arapahoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Arapahoe Street have accessible units?
No, 2000 Arapahoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Arapahoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Arapahoe Street has units with dishwashers.
