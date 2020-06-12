2000 Arapahoe Street

Amenities

Are you bored with cookie-cutter floor plans in buildings with no sense of history? This stunning, 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is located in the coveted Ballpark neighborhood. Among the first converted factory spaces in downtown Denver, it boasts 15 foot ceilings, 12 foot windows, original industrial columns and hardwood floors throughout the unit. Originally a textile factory built in 1912, the apartment and the building retain many of the historic details of that era. The open kitchen features a colorful backsplash, a spacious granite island, soft-close cupboards and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher and stove). The bright living room has large, southwest facing windows that let in plenty of natural light. There's a walk-in closet with several drawers and shelves. Amenities include a gallery-style track system for hanging framed artwork, air conditioning, Nest smart thermostat, ceiling fans, in unit washer/dryer, the building is zoned for commercial use and a sound dampening system installed on the front door. A covered parking space in a secured garage off the street is included. You can also relax on the community rooftop deck.



The location is ideal. It's 2 blocks from Larimer street, 4 blocks from Coors Fields and many shops and restaurants on the 16th Street Mall. The Denver Pavilions, Union Station, the Light Rail, Larimer Square, Confluence Park, Curtis Park, the Highlands, RiNo and LoDo are all within walking distance. There's easy access to I-25 and I-70. Whole Foods, King Soopers, Safeway and the Pacific Mercantile Company are a short drive away.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent!



