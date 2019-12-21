All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 20 South Logan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
20 South Logan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20 South Logan Street

20 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Medina Condos will welcome you home with 588 square feet of living space!

Feel safe and secure in this gated community! Once inside, the courtyard has a community picnic area, gas grill and bike rack. The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, air conditioning, luxurious flooring and new carpet in the bedroom. There is a community washer and dryer onsite. This home does have an option to be available partially furnished.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community courtyard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek, Alamo Placita Park, and Hungarian Freedom Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver Health Medical Center, and Landmark's Mayan Theatre. Being just blocks to Broadway also affords many shopping/dining options including Denver Punch Bowl Social, Broadway Marketplace, Denver Biscuit Company, and Illegal Pete's. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Speer Blvd, and RTD.
Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, and Yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 South Logan Street have any available units?
20 South Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 South Logan Street have?
Some of 20 South Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 South Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 South Logan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 South Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 South Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 South Logan Street offer parking?
No, 20 South Logan Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 South Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 South Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 South Logan Street have a pool?
No, 20 South Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 South Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 20 South Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 South Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 South Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University