20 South Logan Street

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Medina Condos will welcome you home with 588 square feet of living space!



Feel safe and secure in this gated community! Once inside, the courtyard has a community picnic area, gas grill and bike rack. The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, air conditioning, luxurious flooring and new carpet in the bedroom. There is a community washer and dryer onsite. This home does have an option to be available partially furnished.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community courtyard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek, Alamo Placita Park, and Hungarian Freedom Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver Health Medical Center, and Landmark's Mayan Theatre. Being just blocks to Broadway also affords many shopping/dining options including Denver Punch Bowl Social, Broadway Marketplace, Denver Biscuit Company, and Illegal Pete's. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Speer Blvd, and RTD.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, and Yard care.



