All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 19707 E 50th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
19707 E 50th Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

19707 E 50th Ave

19707 East 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19707 East 50th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
pet friendly
19707 E 50th Ave Available 07/01/19 Beautifully set-back home in Green Valley! - Welcome home!

A wonderfully loved home coming available in July of 2019. Check out the photos and the prereqs and call us if you're really interested!

Great Schools, Great Transportation, Great community, parks, events and more.

Important Information:
NOTE THE MOVE IN DATE
Green Valley Ranch is EAST of downtown Denver
No Cats or other pets. Most Dogs allowed! ($250 Deposit, $25/month rent each)
Standard Deposit is One Month's Rent (Certified Funds)
Must earn and provide proof of 3 times rent ($6,300 per month) (Previous 3 months proof required)
Will do a background check (Credit, criminal, eviction)
May need flexibility on move in date depending on finalizing the renovation!
ALL occupants over 18 must apply and will be on the lease. (application: $75 each)
Absolutely no smoking (anything) on the premises (includes yards)
Credit Score above 600 required (600 - 650 will require additional deposit)
No open bankruptcies

Call us! We hope to be the ones to welcome you home!
BrightDoor Properties, LLC.

BrightDoor Properties will not decline any applicant or prospective renter on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, religion, familial status, handicap, source of funds, or affectional preferences. BrightDoor Properties, LLC hereby reaffirms our commitment to do business in accordance with the Federal Housing Law (Fair Housing Amendment Act of 1988) and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) Amendments October 1, 1997. BrightDoor Properties also does not rent to people who do.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4975416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19707 E 50th Ave have any available units?
19707 E 50th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19707 E 50th Ave have?
Some of 19707 E 50th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19707 E 50th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19707 E 50th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19707 E 50th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19707 E 50th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19707 E 50th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19707 E 50th Ave offers parking.
Does 19707 E 50th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19707 E 50th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19707 E 50th Ave have a pool?
No, 19707 E 50th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19707 E 50th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 19707 E 50th Ave has accessible units.
Does 19707 E 50th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19707 E 50th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University