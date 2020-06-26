Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage pet friendly

19707 E 50th Ave Available 07/01/19 Beautifully set-back home in Green Valley! - Welcome home!



A wonderfully loved home coming available in July of 2019. Check out the photos and the prereqs and call us if you're really interested!



Great Schools, Great Transportation, Great community, parks, events and more.



Important Information:

NOTE THE MOVE IN DATE

Green Valley Ranch is EAST of downtown Denver

No Cats or other pets. Most Dogs allowed! ($250 Deposit, $25/month rent each)

Standard Deposit is One Month's Rent (Certified Funds)

Must earn and provide proof of 3 times rent ($6,300 per month) (Previous 3 months proof required)

Will do a background check (Credit, criminal, eviction)

May need flexibility on move in date depending on finalizing the renovation!

ALL occupants over 18 must apply and will be on the lease. (application: $75 each)

Absolutely no smoking (anything) on the premises (includes yards)

Credit Score above 600 required (600 - 650 will require additional deposit)

No open bankruptcies



Call us! We hope to be the ones to welcome you home!

BrightDoor Properties, LLC.



BrightDoor Properties will not decline any applicant or prospective renter on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, religion, familial status, handicap, source of funds, or affectional preferences. BrightDoor Properties, LLC hereby reaffirms our commitment to do business in accordance with the Federal Housing Law (Fair Housing Amendment Act of 1988) and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) Amendments October 1, 1997. BrightDoor Properties also does not rent to people who do.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4975416)