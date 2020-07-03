1950 Pennsylvania St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated 24hr gym pool courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym pool

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Our vast array of furnished and non-furnished apartments featuring high ceilings, oversized closets and unique interior finishes including renovated and industrial options. Tour Uptown apartments to find the perfect fit and see our flexible leasing options to meet your needs.



Residents enjoy the heated pool, relaxing rooftop terrace with panoramic views, 24-hour fitness center, and beautifully landscaped courtyards. The Uptown Square community hosts several retail accommodations just outside your front door in addition to being close to many downtown businesses and hospitals. You can shop at The Pavilions and 16th Street Mall or visit any of the area restaurants and spas. Uptown Square is within walking distance of the 20th and Welton light rail station. Enjoy the Downtown lifestyle at Uptown Square!