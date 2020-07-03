All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1950 Pennsylvania St

1950 Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Our vast array of furnished and non-furnished apartments featuring high ceilings, oversized closets and unique interior finishes including renovated and industrial options. Tour Uptown apartments to find the perfect fit and see our flexible leasing options to meet your needs.

Residents enjoy the heated pool, relaxing rooftop terrace with panoramic views, 24-hour fitness center, and beautifully landscaped courtyards. The Uptown Square community hosts several retail accommodations just outside your front door in addition to being close to many downtown businesses and hospitals. You can shop at The Pavilions and 16th Street Mall or visit any of the area restaurants and spas. Uptown Square is within walking distance of the 20th and Welton light rail station. Enjoy the Downtown lifestyle at Uptown Square!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Pennsylvania St have any available units?
1950 Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 1950 Pennsylvania St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
No, 1950 Pennsylvania St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1950 Pennsylvania St offer parking?
No, 1950 Pennsylvania St does not offer parking.
Does 1950 Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Pennsylvania St have a pool?
Yes, 1950 Pennsylvania St has a pool.
Does 1950 Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 1950 Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.

