1946 S Elati St

Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a large, fenced back yard. Main level features the kitchen, living area, one bedroom, the office, and a bathroom. The basement has three non-conforming bedrooms, one bathroom, and the laundry room.
Located close to Overland Golf Course and Santa Fe Drive.
*Available July 1st.
Rent: $2,295/month
Security deposit: $2500
Pets negotiable with additional deposit
Bedrooms: 4 (3 are nonconforming)
Bathrooms: 2
Additional office
Sq. Ft.: 1863
Utilities: Trash collection is included with the rent; all other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.
Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, clothes washer, clothes dryer
