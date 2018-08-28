1946 S Elati St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a large, fenced back yard. Main level features the kitchen, living area, one bedroom, the office, and a bathroom. The basement has three non-conforming bedrooms, one bathroom, and the laundry room.

Located close to Overland Golf Course and Santa Fe Drive.



*Available July 1st.



Rent: $2,295/month

Security deposit: $2500

Pets negotiable with additional deposit

Bedrooms: 4 (3 are nonconforming)

Bathrooms: 2

Additional office

Sq. Ft.: 1863

Utilities: Trash collection is included with the rent; all other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, clothes washer, clothes dryer



Offered by Front Range Capital Realty

* For all inquiries, please text 720-319-1042, or reply to this posting.