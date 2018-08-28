All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

1946 S Elati St

1946 South Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

1946 South Elati Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a large, fenced back yard. Main level features the kitchen, living area, one bedroom, the office, and a bathroom. The basement has three non-conforming bedrooms, one bathroom, and the laundry room.
Located close to Overland Golf Course and Santa Fe Drive.

*Available July 1st.

Rent: $2,295/month
Security deposit: $2500
Pets negotiable with additional deposit
Bedrooms: 4 (3 are nonconforming)
Bathrooms: 2
Additional office
Sq. Ft.: 1863
Utilities: Trash collection is included with the rent; all other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.
Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, clothes washer, clothes dryer

Offered by Front Range Capital Realty
* For all inquiries, please text 720-319-1042, or reply to this posting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 S Elati St have any available units?
1946 S Elati St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 S Elati St have?
Some of 1946 S Elati St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 S Elati St currently offering any rent specials?
1946 S Elati St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 S Elati St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 S Elati St is pet friendly.
Does 1946 S Elati St offer parking?
No, 1946 S Elati St does not offer parking.
Does 1946 S Elati St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 S Elati St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 S Elati St have a pool?
No, 1946 S Elati St does not have a pool.
Does 1946 S Elati St have accessible units?
No, 1946 S Elati St does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 S Elati St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1946 S Elati St has units with dishwashers.
