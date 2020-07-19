19384 E Adak Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1984

Sq Footage: sqft. 1624

Bedrooms: 3 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 car garage

Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)

Pets Policy: 1 pet with fee and pet rent

Laundry: W/D in unit

Heating: The home has Forced heat.

Cooling: Central A/C.

Property Type: SFH



DESCRIPTION



This unique home is located in Green Valley Ranch. The neighborhood is jam-packed with all the conveniences you could ever ask for. The neighborhood features great schools, lots of parks and recreation, restaurants, retail, and grocery. This neighborhood has easy access to Aurora, Denver and Denver International Airport!



This large and unique 3 Bed, 2 bath home features wood floors, carpet in the bedrooms, a full kitchen with all appliances and a HUGE back yard. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a bright skylight. Your living room also features a romantic wood burning fireplace! Your kitchen is fully stocked with all appliances. Your dining room over looks your huge back yard. The back yard features garden beds and a huge back deck. The deck is large enough for your gas grill and table set! The master bedroom is huge and features great closet space. The master bath is large and features a garden tub. The other 2 bedrooms are perfect for full sized bed sets or for office space!



Hurry and call for your showing. This charming home WILL NOT LAST LONG!



Equal Opportunity Housing

*Prices and Availability Subject to Change*

Neighborhood

Zoning only allows for 2 unrelated adults to reside.



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.



Contact info: Jenna Poche Northpoint Asset Management 720-556-2636



(RLNE4753793)