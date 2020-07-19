All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 29 2019

19384 E Adak Pl

19384 East Adak Place · No Longer Available
Location

19384 East Adak Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1984
Sq Footage: sqft. 1624
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 car garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: 1 pet with fee and pet rent
Laundry: W/D in unit
Heating: The home has Forced heat.
Cooling: Central A/C.
Property Type: SFH

DESCRIPTION

This unique home is located in Green Valley Ranch. The neighborhood is jam-packed with all the conveniences you could ever ask for. The neighborhood features great schools, lots of parks and recreation, restaurants, retail, and grocery. This neighborhood has easy access to Aurora, Denver and Denver International Airport!

This large and unique 3 Bed, 2 bath home features wood floors, carpet in the bedrooms, a full kitchen with all appliances and a HUGE back yard. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a bright skylight. Your living room also features a romantic wood burning fireplace! Your kitchen is fully stocked with all appliances. Your dining room over looks your huge back yard. The back yard features garden beds and a huge back deck. The deck is large enough for your gas grill and table set! The master bedroom is huge and features great closet space. The master bath is large and features a garden tub. The other 2 bedrooms are perfect for full sized bed sets or for office space!

Hurry and call for your showing. This charming home WILL NOT LAST LONG!

Equal Opportunity Housing
*Prices and Availability Subject to Change*
Neighborhood
Zoning only allows for 2 unrelated adults to reside.

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.

Contact info: Jenna Poche Northpoint Asset Management 720-556-2636

(RLNE4753793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19384 E Adak Pl have any available units?
19384 E Adak Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19384 E Adak Pl have?
Some of 19384 E Adak Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19384 E Adak Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19384 E Adak Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19384 E Adak Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 19384 E Adak Pl is pet friendly.
Does 19384 E Adak Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19384 E Adak Pl offers parking.
Does 19384 E Adak Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19384 E Adak Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19384 E Adak Pl have a pool?
No, 19384 E Adak Pl does not have a pool.
Does 19384 E Adak Pl have accessible units?
No, 19384 E Adak Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19384 E Adak Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19384 E Adak Pl has units with dishwashers.
