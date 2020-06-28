All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 13 2019 at 4:24 AM

1925 South Lincoln Street

1925 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1925 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Exceptional architectural beauty. This home has style on the inside and out. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom side by side duplex home is completely updated with very nice contemporary fisnishes. There are rich hardwood floors, classic coved ceilings, herringbone tile shower accent, plush bedroom carpet, finished basement, covered back patio, sprinklers system with a nice front and back lawn. We are offering a very comfortable rental home with tons of style, outdoor living space, mountain views, lawn service included, and the unit can come furnished or unfinished. The home is located in the highly desirable established Platt Park neighborhood. It is close to Washington Park as well. This home has access to all of the wonderful things to do on S. Broadway. There is something for everyone. From antique shops to boutiques to amazing international flavors like Maria Empenadas and near Old South Pearl Street with favorites like Sushi Den and Park Burger. There is also easy access to Santa Fe, I-25, and Broadway. Great place to live with a short commute into downtown. For more information please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or submit and application on our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com. We are looking for a 12 month lease. Damage deposit equal to one month's rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
1925 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 1925 South Lincoln Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
1925 South Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 1925 South Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1925 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 1925 South Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 1925 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 South Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 1925 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 1925 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 1925 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 South Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
