19249 East 58th Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

19249 East 58th Avenue

19249 East 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19249 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1701212.

This stunning 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,185 square feet of living space!

This beautiful kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a crawl space. Parking for the property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy Colorados beautiful weather from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Town Center Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.

1 pet up to 10 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19249 East 58th Avenue have any available units?
19249 East 58th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19249 East 58th Avenue have?
Some of 19249 East 58th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19249 East 58th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19249 East 58th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19249 East 58th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19249 East 58th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19249 East 58th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19249 East 58th Avenue offers parking.
Does 19249 East 58th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19249 East 58th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19249 East 58th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19249 East 58th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19249 East 58th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19249 East 58th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19249 East 58th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19249 East 58th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
