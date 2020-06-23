19249 East 58th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1701212.



This stunning 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,185 square feet of living space!



This beautiful kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a crawl space. Parking for the property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy Colorados beautiful weather from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Town Center Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.



1 pet up to 10 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1701212.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.