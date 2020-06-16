All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1923 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1923 Grove Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

1923 Grove Street

1923 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1923 Grove Street, Denver, CO 80204
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1923 Grove Street Available 09/20/19 Chic 3BD, 3.5BA Townhome with 3rd Level Entertainment Balcony, Walk to Sloan's Lake Park - This Townhome features an open layout with modern amenities that make it feel both sleek and luxurious. Exceptional location a walk from Mile High stadium, Jefferson Park, Sloan's Lake, and a bike to Downtown. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is a flat $60 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3444433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Grove Street have any available units?
1923 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Grove Street have?
Some of 1923 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 1923 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1923 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1923 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University