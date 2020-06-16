Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1923 Grove Street Available 09/20/19 Chic 3BD, 3.5BA Townhome with 3rd Level Entertainment Balcony, Walk to Sloan's Lake Park - This Townhome features an open layout with modern amenities that make it feel both sleek and luxurious. Exceptional location a walk from Mile High stadium, Jefferson Park, Sloan's Lake, and a bike to Downtown. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable

*There is a flat $60 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



