1920 Willow Street

Cute & Cozy & Near Stapleton & Stanley Marketplace
DOG FRIENDLY 2 bedroom 1 bath home is STUNNING, IMMACULATE, & SPACIOUS!! LIKE-NEW, with newer carpet, paint, & refinished hardwood floors. Cool & comfortable with NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING & 4 ceiling fans! Huge kitchen boasting lots of mahogany cabinets & solid surface countertops with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. Large capacity WASHER & DRYER. Energy efficient with newer windows, newer attic insulation, & new Andersen storm doors to keep the house warm in the winter & cool in the summer. Beautiful front yard & fully fenced back yard; an automatic sprinkler system & a large storage shed for extra items . LAWN MOWING SERVICE paid by Landlord. NO PET RENT. Quick to Anschutz Medical Campus, UCH, Childrens, VA, Aurora Medical Center, Johns & Wales University, Northfield, Stapleton, & STANLEY MARKETPLACE. Light Rail, RTD, I-70, & I-225 nearby, & easy routes to downtown. NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA. 1 year lease; $2175 security deposit, more with pets. Agent/Owner.
