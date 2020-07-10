All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1920 Willow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1920 Willow Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1920 Willow Street

1920 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1920 Willow Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy & Near Stapleton & Stanley Marketplace - Property Id: 288842

DOG FRIENDLY 2 bedroom 1 bath home is STUNNING, IMMACULATE, & SPACIOUS!! LIKE-NEW, with newer carpet, paint, & refinished hardwood floors. Cool & comfortable with NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING & 4 ceiling fans! Huge kitchen boasting lots of mahogany cabinets & solid surface countertops with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. Large capacity WASHER & DRYER. Energy efficient with newer windows, newer attic insulation, & new Andersen storm doors to keep the house warm in the winter & cool in the summer. Beautiful front yard & fully fenced back yard; an automatic sprinkler system & a large storage shed for extra items . LAWN MOWING SERVICE paid by Landlord. NO PET RENT. Quick to Anschutz Medical Campus, UCH, Childrens, VA, Aurora Medical Center, Johns & Wales University, Northfield, Stapleton, & STANLEY MARKETPLACE. Light Rail, RTD, I-70, & I-225 nearby, & easy routes to downtown. NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA. 1 year lease; $2175 security deposit, more with pets. Agent/Owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288842
Property Id 288842

(RLNE5813190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Willow Street have any available units?
1920 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Willow Street have?
Some of 1920 Willow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Willow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Willow Street is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 1920 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Willow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 1920 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 1920 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Willow Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University