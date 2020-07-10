1920 Willow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy & Near Stapleton & Stanley Marketplace - Property Id: 288842



DOG FRIENDLY 2 bedroom 1 bath home is STUNNING, IMMACULATE, & SPACIOUS!! LIKE-NEW, with newer carpet, paint, & refinished hardwood floors. Cool & comfortable with NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING & 4 ceiling fans! Huge kitchen boasting lots of mahogany cabinets & solid surface countertops with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. Large capacity WASHER & DRYER. Energy efficient with newer windows, newer attic insulation, & new Andersen storm doors to keep the house warm in the winter & cool in the summer. Beautiful front yard & fully fenced back yard; an automatic sprinkler system & a large storage shed for extra items . LAWN MOWING SERVICE paid by Landlord. NO PET RENT. Quick to Anschutz Medical Campus, UCH, Childrens, VA, Aurora Medical Center, Johns & Wales University, Northfield, Stapleton, & STANLEY MARKETPLACE. Light Rail, RTD, I-70, & I-225 nearby, & easy routes to downtown. NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA. 1 year lease; $2175 security deposit, more with pets. Agent/Owner.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288842

