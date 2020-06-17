All apartments in Denver
1910 S. Josephine Street

1910 South Josephine Street · (866) 646-7597
Location

1910 South Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Receive 4 weeks free rent, plus $250 VISA gift card, $150 off deposit and waived app fees at move in! Call for details ~~(866) 646-7597.

~You’d be hard pressed to find a cooler neighborhood than Observatory Park in Denver. It’s one of Denver’s oldest and most prestigious neighborhoods, with stunning homes, wide streets, mountain views, and towering trees and even a historic observatory in the neighborhood’s central green (hence the name). It’s adjacent to the University of Denver and just a hop and a skip to downtown (the University Station Light Rail is right there), and Colorado Boulevard corridor. Not to mention, we're just minutes from the Denver Tech Center. It’s the ideal set up.

And right in the middle of all this awesomeness is Modera Observatory Park, 275 brand-new apartments that are a true study in modern living. Spread out between two very cool buildings right at the gateway to our namesake neighborhood, our community is five stories of pure gorgeousness, impeccably designed with an organic aesthetic that’s the perfect blend of low-key and high-style.

When we started construction, we realized pretty quickly that the elevation of our buildings offer city and mountain views beginning on the second floor (and believe us, the views only get better as you work your way up to the rooftop deck). And we were stoked. There’s a reason the Rocky Mountains are the stuff of songs and poems. You may even be inspired to write a few of your own. How do you view? Very well at Modera Observatory Park, thank you.

Inside, the apartments are equally as double-take worthy, loaded to the gills with fixtures and finishes that are easy on the eye and nice to the touch. Open and bright, each home offers everything you would expect in a luxe apartment: custom cabinets, quartz counters, eco-friendly flooring and stainless appliances. We’re pretty excited about what we’ve done to the place.

Our amenity line-up is a perfect reflection of our hometown of Denver. Let's refer you back to the aforementioned rooftop deck, with panoramic mountain and city views; the perfect place to unwind after your daily grind with a chilly microbrew. The expanse of the mountains and city is the ultimate charging station. Other niceties include cool social hubs with free wi-fi (work from home day, yes please!), coffee bar, pet spa and a great parking situation.

When you’re ready to change up your view, make sure Modera Observatory Park makes your short list. Now leasing for immediate move in's!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 S. Josephine Street have any available units?
1910 S. Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 S. Josephine Street have?
Some of 1910 S. Josephine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 S. Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1910 S. Josephine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 S. Josephine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 S. Josephine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1910 S. Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1910 S. Josephine Street does offer parking.
Does 1910 S. Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 S. Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 S. Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 1910 S. Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1910 S. Josephine Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1910 S. Josephine Street has accessible units.
Does 1910 S. Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 S. Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
