1910 S. Josephine Street

Receive 4 weeks free rent, plus $250 VISA gift card, $150 off deposit and waived app fees at move in! Call for details ~~(866) 646-7597.



~You’d be hard pressed to find a cooler neighborhood than Observatory Park in Denver. It’s one of Denver’s oldest and most prestigious neighborhoods, with stunning homes, wide streets, mountain views, and towering trees and even a historic observatory in the neighborhood’s central green (hence the name). It’s adjacent to the University of Denver and just a hop and a skip to downtown (the University Station Light Rail is right there), and Colorado Boulevard corridor. Not to mention, we're just minutes from the Denver Tech Center. It’s the ideal set up.



And right in the middle of all this awesomeness is Modera Observatory Park, 275 brand-new apartments that are a true study in modern living. Spread out between two very cool buildings right at the gateway to our namesake neighborhood, our community is five stories of pure gorgeousness, impeccably designed with an organic aesthetic that’s the perfect blend of low-key and high-style.



When we started construction, we realized pretty quickly that the elevation of our buildings offer city and mountain views beginning on the second floor (and believe us, the views only get better as you work your way up to the rooftop deck). And we were stoked. There’s a reason the Rocky Mountains are the stuff of songs and poems. You may even be inspired to write a few of your own. How do you view? Very well at Modera Observatory Park, thank you.



Inside, the apartments are equally as double-take worthy, loaded to the gills with fixtures and finishes that are easy on the eye and nice to the touch. Open and bright, each home offers everything you would expect in a luxe apartment: custom cabinets, quartz counters, eco-friendly flooring and stainless appliances. We’re pretty excited about what we’ve done to the place.



Our amenity line-up is a perfect reflection of our hometown of Denver. Let's refer you back to the aforementioned rooftop deck, with panoramic mountain and city views; the perfect place to unwind after your daily grind with a chilly microbrew. The expanse of the mountains and city is the ultimate charging station. Other niceties include cool social hubs with free wi-fi (work from home day, yes please!), coffee bar, pet spa and a great parking situation.



When you’re ready to change up your view, make sure Modera Observatory Park makes your short list. Now leasing for immediate move in's!