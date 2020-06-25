Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

19 S Harrison St. Available 09/01/20 3bd/3.5ba Townhouse w/ Garage in Cherry Creek! - 2 story with walk out basement. Ample light and storage. Open and flowing floor plan. Terrific kitchen with gas cook top. 2 car detached garage with small yard. 3 Large Bedrooms that have a Full Bathroom for each! Large Laundry Room. Formal Dining Room. This has it all!!



Please call Giana for more information at 303-747-4782.



Features:

-Tile/Laminate and Carpet

-Natural light

-Detached garage

-Basement

-Laundry room



Pets:

-Cat or Small Dog ONLY

-Additional $200 deposit

-Additional $25/month pet rent



HVAC:

-Forced heat



Utilities:

-Gas, Electricity, Yard work - Tenant

-Water, Garbage, & Sewer - Tenant



Parking:

-2 car detached garage



Requirements:

-NO FELONIES

-NO EVICTIONS

-INCOME OF 2X RENTAL AMOUNT

-CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 550

-RENTERS INSURANCE W/ $100,000 PERSONAL LIABILITY



(RLNE5229437)