Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

19 S Harrison St.

19 South Harrison Street · (303) 747-4782 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 South Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19 S Harrison St. · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
19 S Harrison St. Available 09/01/20 3bd/3.5ba Townhouse w/ Garage in Cherry Creek! - 2 story with walk out basement. Ample light and storage. Open and flowing floor plan. Terrific kitchen with gas cook top. 2 car detached garage with small yard. 3 Large Bedrooms that have a Full Bathroom for each! Large Laundry Room. Formal Dining Room. This has it all!!

Please call Giana for more information at 303-747-4782.

Features:
-Tile/Laminate and Carpet
-Natural light
-Detached garage
-Basement
-Laundry room

Pets:
-Cat or Small Dog ONLY
-Additional $200 deposit
-Additional $25/month pet rent

HVAC:
-Forced heat

Utilities:
-Gas, Electricity, Yard work - Tenant
-Water, Garbage, & Sewer - Tenant

Parking:
-2 car detached garage

Requirements:
-NO FELONIES
-NO EVICTIONS
-INCOME OF 2X RENTAL AMOUNT
-CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 550
-RENTERS INSURANCE W/ $100,000 PERSONAL LIABILITY

(RLNE5229437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 S Harrison St. have any available units?
19 S Harrison St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 S Harrison St. have?
Some of 19 S Harrison St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 S Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
19 S Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 S Harrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 S Harrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 19 S Harrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 19 S Harrison St. offers parking.
Does 19 S Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 S Harrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 S Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 19 S Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 19 S Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 19 S Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 S Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 S Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
