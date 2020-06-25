Amenities
19 S Harrison St. Available 09/01/20 3bd/3.5ba Townhouse w/ Garage in Cherry Creek! - 2 story with walk out basement. Ample light and storage. Open and flowing floor plan. Terrific kitchen with gas cook top. 2 car detached garage with small yard. 3 Large Bedrooms that have a Full Bathroom for each! Large Laundry Room. Formal Dining Room. This has it all!!
Please call Giana for more information at 303-747-4782.
Features:
-Tile/Laminate and Carpet
-Natural light
-Detached garage
-Basement
-Laundry room
Pets:
-Cat or Small Dog ONLY
-Additional $200 deposit
-Additional $25/month pet rent
HVAC:
-Forced heat
Utilities:
-Gas, Electricity, Yard work - Tenant
-Water, Garbage, & Sewer - Tenant
Parking:
-2 car detached garage
Requirements:
-NO FELONIES
-NO EVICTIONS
-INCOME OF 2X RENTAL AMOUNT
-CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 550
-RENTERS INSURANCE W/ $100,000 PERSONAL LIABILITY
(RLNE5229437)