Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

19 S Emerson St Unit 1 Available 08/14/20 Great Three Bedroom Unit in Denver - Available August 14th! - Come check out this great apartment located in Denver. This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and almost 1,400 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite countertops, and tons of cabinets for storage. The living room is spacious and complete with a wood burning fireplace, carpeted floors, and many windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room with both a washer and dryer. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes from Whole Foods, Safeway, Home Depot, and countless shops and restaurants at both Cherry Creek Mall and South Broadway. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Speer Boulevard and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!



Pets: Allowed with $50/mo. Pet Fee

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: None

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Street Parking

School District: Denver 1

Occupancy: Max of 2 if Unrelated



Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5914374)