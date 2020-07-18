All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

19 S Emerson St Unit 1

19 S Emerson St · (303) 768-8255
Location

19 S Emerson St, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
19 S Emerson St Unit 1 Available 08/14/20 Great Three Bedroom Unit in Denver - Available August 14th! - Come check out this great apartment located in Denver. This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and almost 1,400 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite countertops, and tons of cabinets for storage. The living room is spacious and complete with a wood burning fireplace, carpeted floors, and many windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room with both a washer and dryer. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes from Whole Foods, Safeway, Home Depot, and countless shops and restaurants at both Cherry Creek Mall and South Broadway. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Speer Boulevard and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!

Pets: Allowed with $50/mo. Pet Fee
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Street Parking
School District: Denver 1
Occupancy: Max of 2 if Unrelated

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5914374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 have any available units?
19 S Emerson St Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 have?
Some of 19 S Emerson St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
19 S Emerson St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 S Emerson St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
