18995 E 47th Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/069c64708a ---- We?re offering a beautifully renovated 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage on a huge tree lined lot with private fenced backyard and newly built huge deck in Green Valley Ranch, one of hottest neighborhoods in Denver. This house has the very desirable Tri-Level layout with 1500sft of comfortable open space floor plan with skylights and a swamp cooler. Great location! Just a few blocks to shopping, restaurants and grocery stores as well as GVR Recreation Center, Library, GVR Golf Course and Town Center Park which includes playground, pond, skate park and baseball diamond. Close proximity to many schools such as MLK Jr. Early College, GVR DSST, Highline Academy, Pitt Weaker K-8 and Edison or Soar Charter schools. Convenient to DIA, DTC, Light Rail, I-70 and I-225 access, Anschutz Medical Campus, Downtown and Northfield shopping and entertainment options. Please arrange an online self-showing. A lockbox # will be provided to you via text on your smartphone for your chosen time. You then walk the unit in private (no representative will need to meet you). To do so click on the button \"Schedule a Showing\" and follow the instructions in this listing advertisement. Or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then fill out a ?Rental Application? on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you within 24 hours to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.