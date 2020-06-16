All apartments in Denver
1896 South Corona Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:44 PM

1896 South Corona Street

1896 South Corona Street · (720) 730-7186
Location

1896 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this awesome home located in the desirable Platt Park neighborhood of Denver! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, and lots of closet space for storage. The kitchen includes granite countertops, updated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a built in breakfast nook. The living area is spacious and complete with large windows and a fireplace to stay cozy by in the Colorado winters. A formal dining room is located just off the kitchen is a great space for entertaining friends and family. The master suite features vaulted ceilings and lots of open space that allows natural light to pour in. Enjoy some sunshine from the beautifully maintained backyard or dine outdoors on the back patio. The location of this home is unbeatable as it is situated between Washington Park and Denver University with countless restaurants, bars, and shops within walking distance. Commuting from this property is simple with quick access to both Santa Fe and I-25. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace
Utilities Included in Rent: Sewer
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: One Car Garage
School District:

The property will be vacant June 30th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1896 South Corona Street have any available units?
1896 South Corona Street has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1896 South Corona Street have?
Some of 1896 South Corona Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1896 South Corona Street currently offering any rent specials?
1896 South Corona Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1896 South Corona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1896 South Corona Street is pet friendly.
Does 1896 South Corona Street offer parking?
Yes, 1896 South Corona Street does offer parking.
Does 1896 South Corona Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1896 South Corona Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1896 South Corona Street have a pool?
No, 1896 South Corona Street does not have a pool.
Does 1896 South Corona Street have accessible units?
No, 1896 South Corona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1896 South Corona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1896 South Corona Street has units with dishwashers.
