1896 South Corona Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come tour this awesome home located in the desirable Platt Park neighborhood of Denver! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, and lots of closet space for storage. The kitchen includes granite countertops, updated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a built in breakfast nook. The living area is spacious and complete with large windows and a fireplace to stay cozy by in the Colorado winters. A formal dining room is located just off the kitchen is a great space for entertaining friends and family. The master suite features vaulted ceilings and lots of open space that allows natural light to pour in. Enjoy some sunshine from the beautifully maintained backyard or dine outdoors on the back patio. The location of this home is unbeatable as it is situated between Washington Park and Denver University with countless restaurants, bars, and shops within walking distance. Commuting from this property is simple with quick access to both Santa Fe and I-25. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace

Utilities Included in Rent: Sewer

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: One Car Garage

School District:



The property will be vacant June 30th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.