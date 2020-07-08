All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

18865 E 57th Ave Unit B

18865 East 57th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18865 East 57th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
(videos available) . . . Beautiful 2-story TOWNHOME ~ in the Wonderful FIRST CREEK Community in Green Valley Ranch ~ this LOVELY Newer 2-story Towhnome has 2 Master Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths ~ the First Floor has an Open Floor Plan with Living Room, Dining Room and Big Kitchen ~ upstairs has Two MASTER SUITES w/ Full Baths and Walk-in Closets ~ Newer Windows, Central Air, Privacy Fence on Back Patio ~ Large Pantry and Additional Storage under stairs ~ 1 Reserved Parking Space and Plenty of additional Resident-only Parking ~ Washer and Dryer included ~ GREAT LOCATION just off of Pena & 56th ~ Easy Access to DIA, e-470,I-70/225 ~ WALK to Pena LIGHT RAIL station.

AVAILABLE: Now
ADDRESS: 18865 E. 57th Ave Unit B, Denver (Green Valley Ranch)
RENT: $1695
DEPOSIT: $1695
LEASE TERM: 12
(Sorry no pets, smoking, pot)

For a Showing contact Paul at Investor's Realty at (303) 618-6378

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

