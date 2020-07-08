Amenities

(videos available) . . . Beautiful 2-story TOWNHOME ~ in the Wonderful FIRST CREEK Community in Green Valley Ranch ~ this LOVELY Newer 2-story Towhnome has 2 Master Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths ~ the First Floor has an Open Floor Plan with Living Room, Dining Room and Big Kitchen ~ upstairs has Two MASTER SUITES w/ Full Baths and Walk-in Closets ~ Newer Windows, Central Air, Privacy Fence on Back Patio ~ Large Pantry and Additional Storage under stairs ~ 1 Reserved Parking Space and Plenty of additional Resident-only Parking ~ Washer and Dryer included ~ GREAT LOCATION just off of Pena & 56th ~ Easy Access to DIA, e-470,I-70/225 ~ WALK to Pena LIGHT RAIL station.



AVAILABLE: Now

ADDRESS: 18865 E. 57th Ave Unit B, Denver (Green Valley Ranch)

RENT: $1695

DEPOSIT: $1695

LEASE TERM: 12

(Sorry no pets, smoking, pot)



For a Showing contact Paul at Investor's Realty at (303) 618-6378