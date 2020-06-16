All apartments in Denver
18831 East 58th Avenue #F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18831 East 58th Avenue #F

18831 East 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18831 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will welcome you with 1,305 square feet of living space!

Cook your favorite meals the kitchen that comes complete with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement. Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are many shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18831 East 58th Avenue #F have any available units?
18831 East 58th Avenue #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18831 East 58th Avenue #F have?
Some of 18831 East 58th Avenue #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18831 East 58th Avenue #F currently offering any rent specials?
18831 East 58th Avenue #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18831 East 58th Avenue #F pet-friendly?
No, 18831 East 58th Avenue #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 18831 East 58th Avenue #F offer parking?
Yes, 18831 East 58th Avenue #F offers parking.
Does 18831 East 58th Avenue #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18831 East 58th Avenue #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18831 East 58th Avenue #F have a pool?
No, 18831 East 58th Avenue #F does not have a pool.
Does 18831 East 58th Avenue #F have accessible units?
No, 18831 East 58th Avenue #F does not have accessible units.
Does 18831 East 58th Avenue #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18831 East 58th Avenue #F has units with dishwashers.

