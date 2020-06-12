All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1881 S Saint Paul St

1881 South Saint Paul Street · (720) 815-6641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1881 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2499 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 909 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
internet access
***RENT TO OWN ONLY***
A down payment is required, no renters for this property. All credit considered! This a true rent to own opportunity for a deserving buyer with a good down payment! Call 720-815-6641 for more information and visit www.flippitydoda.com to learn more about how our programs work.

***RENT TO OWN our cute bungalow in University Park! Here's an opportunity to get into a starter home in a fantastic neighborhood with space to add on/remodel at your leisure. Newly updated bath! The carport would be an easy add on room to the house as there's a 2 car detached garage in the back! Easy access to restaurants, DU, walking trails, parks and 20 minutes to anywhere in the metro area without getting on a freeway! Easy access to E Jewell Ave from your alley accessed 2 car garage! Sprinkler system for the fenced in yard and ample garden areas!

(RLNE5780527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 S Saint Paul St have any available units?
1881 S Saint Paul St has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 S Saint Paul St have?
Some of 1881 S Saint Paul St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 S Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
1881 S Saint Paul St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 S Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1881 S Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 1881 S Saint Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 1881 S Saint Paul St does offer parking.
Does 1881 S Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1881 S Saint Paul St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 S Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 1881 S Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 1881 S Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 1881 S Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 S Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 S Saint Paul St has units with dishwashers.
