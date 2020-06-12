1881 S Saint Paul St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage internet access

***RENT TO OWN ONLY***

A down payment is required, no renters for this property. All credit considered! This a true rent to own opportunity for a deserving buyer with a good down payment! Call 720-815-6641 for more information and visit www.flippitydoda.com to learn more about how our programs work.



***RENT TO OWN our cute bungalow in University Park! Here's an opportunity to get into a starter home in a fantastic neighborhood with space to add on/remodel at your leisure. Newly updated bath! The carport would be an easy add on room to the house as there's a 2 car detached garage in the back! Easy access to restaurants, DU, walking trails, parks and 20 minutes to anywhere in the metro area without getting on a freeway! Easy access to E Jewell Ave from your alley accessed 2 car garage! Sprinkler system for the fenced in yard and ample garden areas!



(RLNE5780527)